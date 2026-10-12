Yemen accuses Saudi supporters of complicity in crimes

ABNA24 - Yemen’s Foreign Ministry has stressed that the Saudi regime was responsible for ending the de-escalation phase and that its supporters are complicit in its crimes.

Yemen’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday night that the Saudi regime was the party that closed Sanaa International Airport. It added that the regime ended the de-escalation phase on July 13 by targeting Sanaa Airport to prevent a humanitarian flight from arriving.

The statement said attempts by some parties to impose Saudi occupation on Yemen were impossible and unacceptable, even if the conflict escalated to the highest level and regardless of the consequences.

The ministry stressed that anyone who grants legitimacy to the criminal Saudi regime, which wreaks havoc across Yemen’s provinces with its fighter jets and missiles, is complicit in all its crimes. It added that anyone seeking to deprive Yemen of its legitimate right to respond to the Saudi regime’s crimes against the country, or to undermine that right, is also complicit in all its crimes.

Yemen’s Foreign Ministry further stated that the Saudi regime’s move to turn the Bab al-Mandab Strait and surrounding areas into a theater of military operations had deprived the strategically important region of security and stability. It warned that continued military operations in the strait would harm trade and held the Saudi regime responsible for the consequences.

Yemen’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the world’s wise and responsible leaders must compel the Saudi regime to leave Yemen alone, end all hostile actions against the country, and treat it in accordance with the principle of good neighborliness. It said that doing so would bring all wars and conflicts to an end.

Yemen: We Have Prepared Many Surprises for the Enemy

In a related development, Hazam al-Asad, a member of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement’s political bureau, told Al Mayadeen that Sanaa had dealt a heavy blow to the Al Saud regime and its arms, which had claimed to control the Bab al-Mandab Strait. He said the United States and Saudi Arabia were desperately trying to take control of the area.

Al-Asad said Yemen was prepared to confront any escalation by American, Israeli or other aggressors. He added that Yemen had numerous options for responding to aggressors. Most of the facilities and areas targeted by Saudi fighter jets in Yemen, including airports, bridges and communication networks, were civilian infrastructure, he said.

Saudi Civil Aviation Authority: 12 Killed in Attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Sunday that 12 people were killed and another 309 injured, some of them critically, in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday afternoon, October 10, 2026.

Data from FlightRadar showed that all flights bound for Riyadh Airport were diverted following a complete suspension of air traffic.

Widespread disruption to air traffic at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh over the past three days has resulted in the cancellation of 587 flights.

According to Arab media reports, the attack carried out by Yemen’s armed forces on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday afternoon came after Saudi fighter jets targeted Sanaa International Airport, the Yemeni capital’s airport, in four separate strikes that afternoon.



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