Yemen’s Sanaa-based forces said missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and energy facilities

ABNA24 - Yemen’s Sanaa-based armed forces declared on Sunday that they had carried out several military operations over the previous 24 hours, targeting sites deep inside Saudi Arabia, Saudi military gatherings, and Saudi warplanes.

In a statement, military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarie, added that the forces launched four operations using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in three waves, disrupting air traffic and forcing its complete closure.

The spokesman also clarified that operation struck the Shuqaiq gas facility and the Tanajib oil facility, both associated with Aramco, as well as King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, leading to break out fires and disrupt air traffic.

Brig. Gen. Sarie affirmed that Saudi military gatherings in the Ras al-Ara and al-Saqiya areas were targeted with six ballistic missiles and two drones, which caused casualties.

He added that the armed forces repelled several Saudi military formations using locally manufactured surface-to-air missiles.

The spokesman said the operations came in response to Saudi aggressive attacks, clarifying that 124 airstrikes had been carried out across Sanaa and several Yemeni provinces in the previous 24 hours, bringing the reported total since the escalation began to 2,058.

He renewed warning to international airlines and travelers against using Saudi airports, except those serving the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Brig. Gen. Sarie vowed to continue operations until Saudi aggression against Yemen ends and the blockade is lifted.



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