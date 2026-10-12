Report: Israel carried out 11,620 demolitions in West Bank and Al-Quds in three years

ABNA24 - The Palestine Information Center “Moata” has reported that the Israeli occupation authority (IOA) carried out 11,620 demolitions in the West Bank and Al-Quds between October 7, 2023, and October 7, 2026.

According to a report released by Moata on Sunday, these documented demolition operations targeted 2,143 homes and 9,477 structures and facilities.

These figures come amid ongoing Israeli military operations that have caused widespread destruction across the occupied Palestinian territories, especially in refugee camps in the northern West Bank.

According to a report by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, published on September 4, Israeli forces displaced residents of the Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nur Shams refugee camps during January and February 2025, and continue to prevent their return until today.

The UN report said hundreds of homes were destroyed and extensive damage was inflicted on roads and service infrastructure.

The UN report noted that the large-scale and systematic displacement of more than 33,000 Palestinians from these refugee camps “raises serious concerns of the crime against humanity of forcible transfer.”

The report underscores how the impact of destruction extends beyond the loss of buildings to obstructing residents’ return and undermining their long-term stability.

“The use of airstrikes, armored bulldozers and controlled detonations, to render entire camps uninhabitable, to force the displacement of their residents and to prevent their return, in the absence of imperative military necessity, are not permissible under international law, appear to amount to collective punishment and raise concerns of ethnic cleansing,” the UN Human Rights Office underscored.



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