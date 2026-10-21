Holy Alawi Shrine Honors Women Graduates of a Quranic Training Course

ABNA24 - The Women’s Quran Education Unit at the Holy Alawi Shrine, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her), held a Quranic gathering to mark the graduation of a new group of women who took part in its courses on memorization, correct recitation, Quranic maqamat (melodic modes), and recitation techniques.

Dalal al-Tabatabai, head of the unit, stressed the importance of continuing to hold in-person and virtual Quranic programs to improve women’s skills and strengthen their bond with the Noble Quran. At the gathering, women named “Zaynab” or “Hawra” were also honored, and in recognition of their efforts in learning the Noble Quran and mastering its recitation, they were presented with certificates and gifts.

She added:

“Holding this gathering on the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her) recalls her awareness and sense of responsibility in safeguarding the divine mission, a responsibility that shines through her life example.”

She emphasized that honoring graduates and outstanding women is meant to encourage them to continue the Quranic path throughout their lives.

The gathering also included the blessed recitation of verses from the Noble Quran and a lecture. It examined the connections between the life of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her) and the lives of the women mentioned in the Noble Quran, as well as the values of faith embedded in their lives.



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