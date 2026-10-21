Second "Aqeela Special Program" Begins at Holy Alawi Shrine

ABNA24 - The second edition of the “Aqeela Special Program” has begun to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab al-Kubra (peace be upon her).

The Women’s Media Unit of the Holy Alawi Shrine has launched the second edition of the “Aqeela Special Program” to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab al-Kubra (peace be upon her).

The program features a series of cultural, artistic, and dialogue-based activities for female university students. By presenting her life as a wellspring of awareness and moral values, it offers her as a fitting role model to follow.

This year, the program has expanded in scope. Unlike the previous edition, which was held in a single location, colleges of Kufa University and Al-Furat Al-Awsat Technical University are now also hosting its activities. The aim of this expansion is to reach a wider range of female students. New interactive and artistic segments have also been added to the program, combining knowledge, participation, and dialogue.

Diverse Programs

Israa al-Tamimi, head of the Women’s Media Unit, explained that the second edition of the “Aqeela Special Program” was expanded in response to the warm reception and participation seen in the first edition. Efforts were also made to offer a more varied program better suited to the interests of female students.

Al-Tamimi added:

“In the second edition of the Aqeela Special Program, new interactive segments have been designed, the most important of which is the ‘One Number, One Message’ competition. It allows female students, while winning a prize, to receive a message of knowledge drawn from the Noble Quran and the life of the Ahl al-Bayt. A dramatic monologue and a space for dialogue, in the form of the ‘Zaynab in My Field of Study’ segment, are also among the program’s activities. In addition, a variety of artistic and entertaining segments have been planned.”

A Cultural Message

The Aqeela Special Program is held as part of the activities of the Women’s Media Unit, which, with the aim of offering cultural content inspired by the life of the Ahl al-Bayt, draws on art and interactive activities to convey intellectual and educational messages to university settings.

Through this program, the unit seeks to strengthen the presence of Zaynabi values in the minds and outlook of female students and to connect them to the academic and social realities of their lives. In this way, the occasion offers not only a space for commemoration but also an opportunity for reflection, dialogue, and participation.



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