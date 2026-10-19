PGCC renews allegations against Iran and Yemen in Manama statement, urges stronger pressure

In the final statement of its 108th session in Manama, capital of Bahrain, the Ministerial Council of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) condemned the retaliatory attacks by the Yemeni army against Saudi Arabian positions.

In this statement, the PGCC claimed that the aforementioned attacks targeted civilian airports and vital facilities in Saudi Arabia, resulting in civilian casualties.

In addition, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council called for the implementation of UN Security Council (UNSC)’s resolutions regarding Yemen, the tightening of arms restrictions against Ansarullah Resistance Movement, and the cessation of support that, according to the Council, enables the group to acquire missiles and drones.

In another part of this statement, allegations are leveled against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and missile and drone attacks attributed to Iran against member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Jordan are condemned.

Without referring to the attacks carried out from the US bases in the region against Iran, the Council held Tehran responsible for these attacks and demanded an immediate stop to them and compensation for the alleged damages.

The foreign ministers of the PGCC member states also called for a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to overcome the current crisis between the United States and Iran.



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