Iraqi Resistance group promises revenge for US-Saudi strikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of Iraq’s Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba Resistance group has promised retaliation for joint Saudi-US strikes last month that hit sites of the country’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), of which it is a member.

In a statement, Akram al-Kaabi said diplomacy with Saudi Arabia is “futile”, and that it must be disciplined “through a suitable military response” to avenge the strikes on the PMF.

“Missiles can only be countered with missiles, and fire can only be met with fire,” he said, Al Jazeera reported.

Saudi Arabia and the US Central Command said last month that the joint air strikes targeted PMF sites.

The PMF said at least 20 of its members were killed and 32 wounded in the strikes.

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