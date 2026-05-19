Resistance Weapons Exist Solely to Defend the Iraqi Nation - Nujaba Deputy Chief

ABNA24 -Sheikh Nazem al-Saeedi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Nujaba movement, speaking at the "Covenant of Steadfastness: From Patience to Victory" conference, stressed that the movement will not allow Iraq to be turned into a battleground for the enemies to settle accounts with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Stating that the Popular Mobilization Forces and the Resistance are inseparable, he asserted: "We will deliver a decisive response to anyone who dares violate the dignity of the Iraqi people."

In another segment of his address, Sheikh al-Saeedi touched upon the issue of arms control in Iraq, saying: "We hope that what has been raised in parliament regarding the government's program and the issue of the monopoly on arms is realistic and serves Iraq's national interests. If what is meant by 'weapons outside state control' refers to lawless weapons and those used to sow chaos, then this does not include the weapons of the Resistance fighters, for they have been the defenders of the sanctities and the people under the harshest of conditions."

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Nujaba movement, reaffirming the movement's unwavering stance since its inception, noted: "We have not entered the political and parliamentary structure; rather, we monitor the process of serving the Iraqi people. Despite changing circumstances and conditions, we shall remain where we ought to be—standing alongside the people, our sanctities, and our principles, steadfast on the path of Resistance."

Concluding his remarks, he addressed fellow comrades and politicians who have emerged from the ranks of the Resistance, saying: "Resistance is not only with the rifle; it is also through taking a principled stand, through service, and through loyalty. The people who once stood behind you in the valleys and mountains during the battle against terrorism expect from you today a different form of Resistance—resistance against corruption, and confrontation with the negligence and incompetence that are destroying the dreams of our youth."



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