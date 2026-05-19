Iranian Lawmaker: US Bounty on Nujaba Chief a Sign of Desperation

ABNA24 - The chairman of Iran's Article 90 Commission has stated that the US government's $10-million bounty for information on Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba resistance movement, is a clear sign of Washington's deep desperation and impasse in the region.

Nasrollah Pejmanfar, reacting to the US State Department's offer of a $10-million reward for any information on Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, stressed that the move reflects the depth of America's frustration and deadlock across West Asia.

Pointing to America's severe domestic and international crises, Pejmanfar stated: "The United States today, both overtly and covertly, acknowledges that it has reached a severe impasse and is on the verge of collapse with a single push. Neither America nor the Israeli regime can continue in a rational manner, and we are witnessing the consequences of this in the region. It is out of sheer desperation that they are now threatening the Resistance front and Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi."

The chairman of the Article 90 Commission added: "The Axis of Resistance, of course, has many commanders and soldiers, all of whom fight courageously. Yet it is imperative that we react to this development and issue the necessary warnings to America. In a word, we must say: 'O fly, the realm of the Simurgh is no place for your fluttering!'"

Addressing the Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba movement, Hujjat al-Islam Pejmanfar said: "We say well done! May God grant you victory. Rest assured, if in the past some harbored doubts about the necessity of standing firm against the front of falsehood, today all the nations of the world have accepted that the only path is resistance. I hope you will always remain steadfast, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with the Iraqi fighters."



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