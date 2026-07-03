Nujaba Chief: Attendance at funeral ceremony of martyred leader is a thorn in eye of enemy

ABNA24 - Sheikh Akram al‑Kaabi, Secretary‑General of the Iraqi Nujaba Movement, published a message in which he emphasized that the martyred leader of the Revolution was martyred at the hands of the Yazids of our time — namely America and Israel — and stressed that the popular presence in this ceremony is a thorn in the eye of the oppressive enemy.

He also said that chanting slogans of “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” is like an arrow that targets their conspiracies, lies, and crimes.

The Secretary‑General of the Nujaba Movement of Iraq emphasized that the participation of the people in the funeral ceremony of the pure body of the martyred leader of the Revolution is as valuable as fighting the Zionists.

This Friday morning, coinciding with the arrival of the body of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution at the Imam Khomeini (RA) Musalla in Tehran, a group of political figures, scholars, intellectuals, and religious personalities from various countries of the world attended the ceremony and paid their respects to his pure body.

In this ceremony, delegations of political figures, scholars, and religious elites from the countries of India, Russia, Pakistan, Norway, Sri Lanka, England, Cambodia, Greece, Sweden, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Afghanistan, and other countries stood beside the body of the martyred leader of the Revolution, recited Fatiha, expressed condolences, and honored the memory of his struggles in defending the Islamic Ummah and supporting oppressed nations.