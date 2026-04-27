12,000 Young Quran Leaners Recite Quran at Imam Reza Shrine

ABNA24 - A Quranic program was held at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on Saturday, during which thousands of Quran learners recited verses from the Holy book.

Part of the program, was held to honor the memory of schoolchildren in Iran’s southern city of Minab who were martyred in a brutal US-Israeli attack on February 28.

Coinciding with the Ten-Day Karamat celebrations, 12,000 young Quran learners, accompanied by their mothers, gathered at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) on April 25 to take part in the “Angels of Resistance” ceremony commemorating the martyred students of Minab.

The ceremony was held in the presence of families of the martyrs from the “Shajareh Tayyebeh” school of Minab, creating an atmosphere that combined grief for the fallen with the youthful spirit of the children participating in Quranic activities.

The ‘Mahd al-Reza Institute’, affiliated with Astan Quds Razavi and responsible for teaching the holy Quran to five-year-old children, operates 570 active branches in Mashhad. Saturday’s gathering demonstrated the breadth of the institution’s educational and Quranic activities.

The program included Quran recitation by a young reciter, collective recitation of special salutations to Imam Reza (AS), the performance of the anthem “Divine Homeland,” a special segment dedicated to the martyrs of Minab, and various Quran-themed performances.

The ceremony concluded with the children reciting a short pledge, in which they expressed their intention to continue on the path of kindness and goodness and to follow the teachings of the Quran and divine guidance.



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