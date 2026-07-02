Russia’s Medvedev to attend Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral

Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former President, Dmitry Medvedev, will attend the farewell and funeral procession for Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy.

According to Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, the Russian delegation will also include Foreign Ministry officials, Orthodox Church representatives, and both Sunni and Shia Muslim scholars.

The ambassador emphasized that such high-level attendance reflects the high status of the martyred Leader and underscores the deep strategic ties between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Representatives from 100 countries, including heads of state, parliamentary leaders, foreign ministers, and special government envoys, will attend the farewell funeral procession for Ayatollah Khamenei, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.