National Council of Canadian Muslims Condemns: Removal of Palestinian Keffiyeh Constitutes Racism

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The National Council of Canadian Muslims, condemning the action of a staff member at a high school in Saskatoon who, according to the organization, removed a Palestinian keffiyeh from a student's shoulders during a graduation ceremony, described the action as "anti-Palestinian racism" and called for accountability from officials and action against such behaviors in Canadian institutions.

According to Anadolu Agency, the National Council of Canadian Muslims announced on Tuesday that the action of a staff member at a high school in Saskatoon in removing a Palestinian keffiyeh from a student's shoulders during a graduation ceremony reflects a broader pattern of "anti-Palestinian racism" in the country.

The organization also released a video of the moment on social media.

The Council emphasized in a statement, "It has been very concerning to observe the latest incident at Centennial Collegiate in Saskatoon, where a school staff member appears to have pulled a Palestinian keffiyeh from a student's shoulders during the graduation ceremony."

The National Council of Canadian Muslims added, "In recent years, we have repeatedly witnessed anti-Palestinian racism, particularly in universities and even at graduation ceremonies, where any reference to Palestinian culture or identity is equated with concepts such as terrorism and violence."

The organization, noting that it is in contact with all parties involved in this matter, emphasized, "This action is a clear example of anti-Palestinian racism; a phenomenon that must be addressed in all Canadian institutions and its perpetrators held accountable."

The National Council of Canadian Muslims concluded by stating, "As the dimensions of this case become clearer, we will provide more information and positions."

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