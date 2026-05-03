Covenant of Al-Nujaba Fighters with Imam Khamenei: Iraq will forever be crushing fist of Axis of Resistance

ABNA24 - Various cadres of Iraq's Al-Nujaba Movement, in a letter to Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, while reiterating their condolences on the martyrdom of Imam Khamenei, renewed their allegiance to the third Leader of the Islamic Revolution.



Below are excerpts from the written message of the Nujaba mujahideen:



"Your sons and brothers in the Islamic Resistance of Al-Nujaba express their deepest degrees of loyalty to Your Eminence. This allegiance is a conscious and voluntary submission in the presence of the absolute divine guardian (Wali), not a forced or political choice.



Although the body of Imam Khamenei has flown away from among us, his spirit pulses like blood in our veins, and praise be to God, he has a worthy successor like you, who is our compass and guides us.



Your loyal, fearless, and unwavering soldiers in the Al-Nujaba Movement today pledge to you that Iraq will forever remain the crushing fist of the Axis of Resistance.



With insight born of certainty, we consider the implementation of your commands as our sacred religious duty, and we are in a state of full readiness for jihad and self-sacrifice.



'The unity of the battlefronts' is not just a slogan, but our true existence in the trenches that extend from the heart of Iraq to the farthest points of the Axis of Resistance.



With awareness of the complexities of the cognitive war and the enemy's psychological tricks, we tear apart the veils of deception to serve as an impenetrable barrier against the enemy's fifth column and the poisoning propaganda of seditionists.



We are certain that the balance of power in the world has changed, and every challenge the enemy places in our path is a strategic opportunity to achieve victory in the heart of the conflict.



O Your Excellency! By God, if you command, we will all dive into the depths of the seas, without any one of us questioning or hesitating."



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