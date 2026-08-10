UN: Gaza Ceasefire Exists Only on Paper/ Palestinians Confined to 30 Percent of Gaza's Area

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ajith Sunghay, the head of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, criticizing the current situation in Gaza, announced that the ceasefire in this area exists only on paper, and in practice, widespread violations by the Zionist regime continue.

Sunghay, noting that Palestinians have been confined to about 30 percent of the Gaza Strip's area, said that the Israeli army's control line is constantly changing.

According to him, since the ceasefire was announced on October 10, 2025, 1,150 people have been killed in Gaza, most of whom were civilians.

This UN official emphasized the severity of the situation, noting that these individuals were killed as a result of airstrikes, naval attacks, and gunfire in areas that remain accessible to Palestinians and constitute about 30 percent of the Gaza Strip's area.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement was signed on October 10, 2025, in Sharm El-Sheikh with Egyptian and Arab mediation and U.S. support. However, the Zionist regime has continuously violated the agreement since its very first days.

Sunghay emphasized that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains very difficult after nearly a thousand days of war, and referring to Gaza's humanitarian situation, he said, "This is not the kind of ceasefire we want to see."

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