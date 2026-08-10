"The Obama Complex"; Is It Driving Trump Toward Nuclear Option Against Iran?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Trump had previously described the JCPOA nuclear agreement as "bad" and insufficient, and withdrew from it in 2018, adopting a policy of "maximum pressure" against Iran. However, the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement did not lead to the new agreement desired by Washington, and Iran in subsequent years abandoned some of the JCPOA's nuclear restrictions.

Therefore, Trump is now seeking an agreement that he can present as tougher and more successful compared to the Obama administration's deal.

In this framework, Iran's nuclear file for Trump is not merely a security or technical issue, but has also become a matter related to his political legacy.

He wants to show that, unlike Obama, he is capable of achieving a new and broader agreement with Iran through a combination of economic pressure, military threat, and negotiation; an agreement that would likely include, in addition to nuclear restrictions, issues such as monitoring and inspection, the missile program, and Tehran's regional role.

However, deep disagreements between Tehran and Washington, and the distrust resulting from the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA, have made reaching such an agreement difficult.

Iran, on one hand, emphasizes its nuclear rights and the lifting of sanctions, and on the other hand, has doubts about America's long-term commitment to any new agreement. In contrast, the Trump administration is trying to force Tehran to accept broader restrictions through increased pressure; an approach that, if negotiations fail, could increase the risk of a return to military confrontation.

Meanwhile, the prospect of using nuclear weapons against Iran, although described as a highly extreme and unlikely option in the scenarios discussed, could have consequences far beyond Iran's nuclear file.

Such an action could lead to a widespread regional war, carry heavy humanitarian and strategic consequences, and even push Iran's nuclear program toward secret reconstruction.

Therefore, the "Obama complex" may be one of the factors intensifying Trump's approach toward Iran, but it does not alone signify his definite move toward using nuclear weapons.

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