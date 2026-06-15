Photos: Large Crowds Attend Muharram Banner‑Changing Ceremony at Shrine of Imam Hasan’s Daughter

The Holy Lady Sharifa Shrine marked the arrival of Muharram 1448 AH with a ceremonial replacement of the mourning banner atop the dome of Lady Sharifa, daughter of Imam Hasan Mujtaba (peace be upon him) in Hillah, Iraq. The event drew wide public participation along with religious, governmental, and tribal figures. Shrine staff continue preparations by draping the sanctuary in black ahead of the mourning season for Imam al‑Husayn (AS).