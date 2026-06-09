Ayatollah Fayyad Rendered Valuable and Lasting Services to Afghanistan: Hamid Karzai

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a condolence message, Karzai described Fayyad as a dedicated son of Afghanistan who rose through perseverance and determination to attain the highest ranks of Shia religious scholarship and leadership.

Reflecting on the cleric's life, Karzai noted that Fayyad left Afghanistan at a young age to pursue religious studies in the Shia seminary of Najaf, one of the most important centers of Islamic learning in the Shia world. Through decades of study and scholarship, he eventually attained the rank of marja' al-taqlid, one of the highest positions of religious authority in Shia Islam.

Karzai emphasized Fayyad's prominent status among leading Shia scholars, describing him as one of the foremost religious authorities of the Shia world. In addition to serving as a source of religious guidance for millions of followers, he said, Fayyad made valuable and lasting contributions to Afghanistan and its people.

The former Afghan president characterized the cleric's death as a significant loss for the global Shia community. He extended his condolences to Fayyad's family, students, religious seminaries, and the people of Afghanistan, while praying for patience for his relatives and eternal peace for the deceased scholar.

Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Ishaq Fayyad, one of the most senior Shia religious authorities based in Iraq, died after an illness at a hospital in Baghdad.

Following his death, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi issued a statement offering condolences to religious seminaries and the Iraqi people and announced three days of national mourning across the country.