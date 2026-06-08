Condolence Gatherings Held in Quetta to Mourn Demise of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Fayyadh

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Condolence gatherings and Quran recitation ceremonies continue to be held across the provincial capital, Quetta, following the passing of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Ishaq Fayyadh, one of the most prominent Shia religious authorities in the Muslim world.

As part of the ongoing mourning observances, several large-scale memorial events were organized in different parts of the city, drawing significant participation from members of the community.

According to details, a major condolence gathering was held at the Central Imambargah Hussaini Hazara Nachari on Alamdar Road, where speakers paid tribute to the late Grand Ayatollah’s distinguished religious, scholarly, and intellectual contributions. Special prayers and Qur’an recitations were offered for the elevation of his soul.

Similarly, commemorative gatherings and Fatiha recitations were organized at Masjid Ali ibn Abi Talib and Madrasa Ilmiya Ali ibn Abi Talib, located in Block 5 of Hazara Town.

The events were attended by prominent political, religious, and social figures, alongside senior scholars, intellectuals, community leaders, and citizens from various walks of life. Participants described the passing of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Ishaq Fayyadh as an irreparable loss for the Muslim world, particularly for religious and academic circles.

Speakers and attendees paid tribute to his lifelong services to religion, scholarship, and society, pledging to preserve and promote the values and teachings he championed throughout his life.

The participants also extended their condolences to the bereaved family and the Hawza Ilmiyya of Najaf Ashraf, while offering prayers for the late Grand Ayatollah’s exalted status in the hereafter.