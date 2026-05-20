Iran to host international webinar on Hajj ahead of major pilgrimage

ABNA24 - Iran’s World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought is set to hold an international webinar on hajj as thousands of pilgrims from across the world flock to Saudi Arabia for the rituals.The upcoming webinar entitled ‘Hajj, the Epicenter of Unity’ with ten Shia and Sunni scholars and religious figures from Iran, Lebanon, Bahrain, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Iraq and Italy in attendance.

The online meeting on Hajj and Islamic unity will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tehran local time (13:30 GMT) on Wednesday.



Millions of Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Hajj 2026 rituals. The major Islamic pilgrimage is annually held on May 24–29, 2026.



Hajj is a pillar of Islam and a ritual that every Muslim, physically and financially capable, has to perform at least once in his lifetime.



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