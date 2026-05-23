Six paramedics martyred in Israeli strikes in south Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Health Ministry says six paramedics and a child have been killed in Israeli strikes on Southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement officially in effect.

On Friday, the ministry said "six people were martyred", including two rescuers, one of them also working as a freelance photographer, and a Syrian girl, in a strike on Deir Qanun al-Nahr village.

Media reports identified the rescuer and photographer as Ahmed Hariri.

The ministry noted that four other rescuers were killed in an earlier strike on the southern town of Hanaway.

Lebanese media said the attack that targeted an aid center in Hanaway also left several people injured.

This brings to eight the number of paramedics killed by Israel since the early hours of Friday.

According to Lebanese authorities, nearly 3,089 people have been killed in Lebanon since the Israeli regime launched its renewed offensive early in March.

On March 2, Hezbollah launched military operations against the Israeli regime in response to the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, its repeated violations of the 2024 ceasefire, and its continued occupation of Lebanese territory in the country’s south.

Following the Iran-US ceasefire on 8 April, Tel Aviv was compelled to accept a ceasefire in Lebanon as well, after Tehran demanded an end to Israeli attacks on Lebanese soil as one of its primary conditions in indirect negotiations with Washington.

The Israeli military, however, quickly resumed its assaults on southern Lebanon, issuing evacuation threats for several areas even after the initial ten-day truce between Tel Aviv and Beirut was extended for an additional three weeks.

Israeli occupation forces also continue to hold parts of southern Lebanon, where they have imposed a so-called “Yellow Line” — a coercive military buffer resembling the regime’s notorious control measures in the besieged Gaza Strip.

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