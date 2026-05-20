Israeli Army Logged 2,500 Sexual‑Assault Complaints in 2025 Amid Deepening Moral Crisis

ABNA24 - The Israeli army received about 2,500 complaints related to sexual assault and harassment within its ranks in 2025, amid a deepening moral crisis among the occupying regime’s forces.

According to data presented to an Israeli parliamentary committee on Tuesday, the army’s Yahalom unit received 2,420 reports of sexual assault within the military during 2025, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

More than 700 complaints were resolved only through “command meetings.” Meanwhile, 42 indictments were filed against suspects, and 21 others were subjected solely to disciplinary measures.

The military also reportedly barred 60 civilian contractors from entering army bases.

The report said only 10% of cases were handled through criminal proceedings conducted by the interior ministry and police. In total, 234 complaints were transferred to the ministry and police, resulting in 42 indictments, while 48 complainants later withdrew their complaints.

The Israeli outlet added that 59% of cases were handled through administrative channels, including "disciplinary procedures, reprimands, and dismissals." Another 5% were referred to an unspecified “external body.”

An additional 22% of incidents were classified as “unresolved,” while 4% were not processed due to unspecified “external circumstances.”

Regarding outcomes, the channel reported that 20% of incidents ended with so-called disciplinary measures, 42% with warnings or administrative reprimands, 23% with dismissal from positions, and 13% with procedural reforms. In 2% of cases, investigations concluded that “no sexual harassment had occurred.”

The number of complaints filed in 2025 increased by about 350 compared with 2024. The Israeli military has also acknowledged an "increase in the number of complaints submitted” over sexual misconduct.

Reports of sexual assault within the Israeli army have steadily increased over the years, rising from 668 complaints in 2014 to 2,092 in 2024.

The way Israel handles sexual harassment and assault complaints inside the army has drawn criticism, particularly due to the relatively low number of indictments compared with the total number of complaints filed.

The developments come as Israeli soldiers and extremist settlers use gender-based violence, including sexual assault and harassment, to force Palestinians from their homes in the besieged Gaza Strip and across the occupied West Bank.

Suicidal tendencies have also risen among Israeli soldiers amid the US-backed war on Gaza and the ongoing aggression in Lebanon.



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