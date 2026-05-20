Israeli Forces Drop Phosphorus Shells Near Tyre Farms, Detain Civilians Amid Ceasefire Violations

ABNA24 - Israeli forces have dropped phosphorus shells on farms in southern Lebanon, kidnapping civilians in a fresh violation of the recent ceasefire agreement.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported on Tuesday that three phosphorus shells landed near farmers harvesting watermelons in the Mansouri junction area of Tyre district.

According to NNA, the farmers fled the fields immediately, and no injuries were reported.

In the same district, Israeli aircraft also carried out strikes on the towns of Hanawieh and Maarka.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Health Committee reported recovering the body of a civilian from the rubble of a house in Qana, Tyre district, which was hit in Monday’s attacks. Search operations for other missing residents are ongoing.

In southern Lebanon’s eastern sector, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the Marjayoun-Halta junction in the Nabatieh district. Three civilians were detained, and several cellphones were confiscated.

Israeli warplanes also struck the town of Dabin, while a drone strike early Tuesday targeted a motorcycle on the Kfar Dajjal-Nabatieh road, injuring one person.

The attacks come amid ongoing violations of the fragile ceasefire that began on April 17 and was extended for 45 days until early July.

Since March 2, Lebanon has faced a large-scale Israeli offensive, with official figures reporting over 3,000 killed, at least 9,200 wounded, and more than 1.6 million displaced.

Israel is occupying a belt of southern Lebanon extending five to ten kilometres inland. The Israeli military has warned the residents of southern Lebanon not to cross into the area.

The continued escalation in southern Lebanon underscores the precarious security situation and growing humanitarian concerns for civilians in the region.



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