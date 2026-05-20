FT: Israel Has Seized About 1,000 km² Across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria Under New Strategy

ABNA24 - Israel has occupied about 1,000 square kilometers of Western‌ Asian territory as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new military strategy in response to the 2023 Hamas attack, The Financial Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the Israeli Army has seized territories in the Gaza Strip, Southern Lebanon, and Syria.The daily noted that nearly half of the occupied territory is in Southern Lebanon, where Israeli servicemen have established a security zone to deter Hezbollah.

The rest of the territory is in the Gaza Strip and Syria. According to the paper, Israeli soldiers control over half of the besieged enclave, creating additional buffer zones. As a result, nearly two million Gaza residents now inhabit only 40% of the Palestinian enclave's pre-war territory.The Financial Times emphasized that, although Israel’s new strategy has been supported by ultra-Orthodox circles in the occupied territories, it has caused massive destruction and escalated tensions in West Asia.



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