Sunni scholar: Hajj, Arafah, and Eid al‑Adha Are the Greatest Manifestation of Muslim Unity

ABNA24 - A member of the Supreme Council of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought stated: "Few ceremonies or gatherings bring the Islamic world together in one place on such a scale. Humility and submissiveness on the Day of Arafah, as well as honoring the blessed Eid al-Adha in the context of Hajj, will make these days even more blessed.

"Mawlawi Seyyed Ebrahim Fazel Hosseini, a member of the Supreme Council of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, emphasizing the need to pay attention to the united ranks of the Islamic Ummah during the days of Hajj and Eid al-Adha, stated: "Performing Hajj in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah and the blessed days of Arafah and Qurban (Eid al-Adha) in this month, as well as the special worship of the Sacred Essence of God, is for strengthening the wounded body of the Muslim nations and for closeness and unity."



Mawlawi Fazel Hosseini stated: "The universal call of unity under the slogans of Hajj, such as 'Labbayk Allahumma Labbayk, Labbayka La Sharika Lak' (Here I am, O God, here I am. Here I am, You have no partner, here I am), is all for the unison of the Muslim nations in the land of revelation. Everyone agrees that Hajj is the great manifestation of integration and avoidance of division."



This Sunni scholar clarified: "The presence of a large population of Muslims from various Islamic denominations in one place, with different languages, races, clothing, tastes, and many different characteristics, will result in the unison of the one Ummah. The Islamic Ummah must appreciate this opportunity and utilize all its resources in the best possible way in its observance."



He stated: "Certainly, performing the rituals of Hajj is a unity-oriented act, because few ceremonies or gatherings bring the Islamic world together in one place on such a scale. Humility and submissiveness on the Day of Arafah, as well as honoring the blessed Eid al-Adha in the context of Hajj, will make these days even more blessed."



In conclusion, he emphasized: "Praise be to God, we witness this unified and cohesive gathering every year, which is itself a divine blessing. The Islamic Ummah flaunts its power and authority through unity in Hajj to other religions and humanity every year, and this will also lead to convergence and synergy."



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