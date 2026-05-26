Iranian Pilgrims Enter Mina on Day of Tarwiyah as Hajj Rituals Begin

ABNA24 - Iranian pilgrims started entering Mina on Monday, the 8th of Dhul-Hijjah, to perform Hajj.

Today is the Day of Tarwiyah and the beginning of Hajj. Iranian Sunni pilgrims have put on Ihram in Mecca starting this morning, and after making the Niyyah (intention) of Hajj Tamattu, have set off from Mecca towards Mina.

The first group of Shia pilgrims, which includes female Hajj pilgrims, have also set off for Mina this morning after entering Ihram.

All Hajj pilgrims will spend the night in Mina and move towards Arafat on the morning of Arafah (Tuesday).

More than 30,000 pilgrims from Iran and more than two and a half million pilgrims from all over the world are participating in this year’s Hajj.

According to narrations, the status of the day of Tarwiyah is such that understanding it is considered equal to understanding the entire Hajj, because the day of Tarwiyah is essentially preparing for entering Arafah and Eid al-Adha.

Hajj pilgrims must begin their special Hajj rituals on the day of Tarwiyah, but pilgrims who are not in the land of revelation can also share in the special reward of this day by fasting.

It has been narrated from Imam Sadiq (AS) that fasting on the day of Tarwiyah is an expiation for the sins of one year, and fasting on the day of Arafah is an expiation for the sins of two years.

Hajj is a pilgrimage to Mecca that every able-bodied and financially able Muslim is obliged to undertake at least once during their lifetime.



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