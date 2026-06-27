22 Iranian Crew Members Freed from US-Seized Tanker, Handed Over in Karachi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Following extensive diplomatic efforts, 22 Iranian crew members from a tanker illegally seized by the United States in international waters were handed over to Iran’s consulate in Pakistan's Karachi on June 26.

According to Iran’s consulate in Karachi, the 22 crew members were officially transferred today in the presence of Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials.

The crew members are set to return to Iran in the next few days, following consular coordination and the processing of final paperwork.

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