Sindh Chief Minister Orders Strict Security Measures for Muharram

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for Muharram, focusing on security, public services, and law and order across the province.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed authorities to ensure comprehensive security measures for religious gatherings and processions. He also emphasized the need for uninterrupted electricity supply, effective sanitation services, and efficient traffic management throughout the observance period.

Shah warned that any negligence in carrying out Muharram arrangements would not be tolerated and instructed officials to maintain enhanced surveillance at sensitive locations.

The meeting was attended by religious scholars and representatives of relevant government agencies, who presented recommendations and discussed measures aimed at ensuring peaceful and well-organized observances.