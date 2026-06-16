Imam Al-Mahdi Maqam Department concludes its preparations for month of Muharram (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance) Maqam Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has completed its special preparations for the month of Muharram by implementing a series of service and organizational tasks that contribute to creating a suitable atmosphere for visitors and mourners.

The head of the department, Mr. Adnan Al-Daif, said: "The department has completed its preparations for the month of Muharram by implementing various service and organizational tasks aimed at providing the atmosphere to revive the Hussaini rituals."

He added that "the preparations included installing black and mourning banners, shading some sites with saran cloth, as well as setting up a new power station and carrying out other service works to support the smooth flow of services during the Ziyarats."

These preparations are part of the general plan of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to commemorate the events and million-visitor Ziyarats during the months of Muharram and Safar, and to provide the best services to the visitors and revive the Hussaini rituals.



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