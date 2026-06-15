Students walk out of Stanford graduation ceremony in protest of Google contracts with “Israel”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dozens of students and graduates walked out of Stanford University’s commencement ceremony in California in protest of Google’s contracts with “Israel.”

According to organizers from the groups Students for Justice in Palestine and No Tech for Apartheid, participants left the stands while Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai was delivering the commencement address, expressing opposition to the company’s contracts with the Israeli military and its cooperation with the US Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Several students raised Palestinian flags and displayed signs condemning the contracts before leaving the ceremony.

The action comes amid continuing protests across US universities in support of the Palestinian people, calling for an end to technological and military cooperation with “Israel” and demanding greater accountability from technology companies regarding their government contracts.

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