Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Brotherhood, ‘Greatest Asset’ for Muslim Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a powerful message, a leading Shia source of emulation has declared that empathy and fraternity form the most crucial foundation for the unity of the Islamic Ummah, warning that division only serves the enemies of Islam.

Grand Ayatollah Jaafar Sobhani, one of the most revered Shia Marjas, has issued a written statement emphasizing that “Islamic brotherhood” is a colossal social and cultural asset that, if realized, steers the community towards growth, security, spirituality, and dignity.

His Eminence stressed that the very survival of Islam and the stability of Islamic society hinge on achieving genuine fraternity among Muslims. Rooted firmly in the Holy Quran and the Sunnah, this divine principle not only strengthens emotional and social bonds but also fortifies the community against external threats, turning the hopes of enemies into despair.

Ayatollah Sobhani highlighted that while superficial ties such as race, language, or shared history may create temporary alliances, they are inherently unstable because they are material and involuntary. In contrast, Islam offers a far deeper and more permanent solution: unity centered on faith and belief.

Quoting the Holy Quran, “The believers are but brothers,” the cleric explained that this relationship represents the deepest form of human connection, forged through a shared belief in God and a common purpose. The Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) further illustrated this by describing believers as a single body—when one part suffers, the entire body responds.

Reflecting on early Islamic history, the top authority noted that the Prophet’s pact of brotherhood among Muslims successfully eradicated tribal, racial, and cultural conflicts, giving birth to a single, unified Ummah.

Key outcomes of this Islamic fraternity include:

- Empathy and compassion, driving social cohesion.

- Comprehensive security, where life, property, and honor are inviolable.

- A spirit of sacrifice and selflessness, where every individual feels responsible for others’ hardships.

However, the grand Ayatollah warned that the enemies of Islam have persistently sought to weaken this robust bond. By sowing intellectual, political, and ethnic discord, they aim to dismantle Muslim unity. The ongoing conflicts in some Islamic lands are a clear sign of the relative success of such plots and a dangerous neglect of the principle of Islamic brotherhood.

“Adherence to this principle,” the statement concluded, “guarantees divine mercy, the psychological health of society, and the strengthening of a sense of responsibility among Muslims—paving the way for the progress and honor of the Islamic Ummah.”

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