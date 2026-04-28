Senior Cleric Meets Grand Ayatollah Sobhani, Discusses Seminary Developments

ABNA24 - The head of Iran's seminary schools has held a meeting with a leading source of emulation, presenting a detailed report on recent transformative measures and the overall status of the Islamic Seminary.

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of Iran's Seminary Schools, met with Grand Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani, one of the most prominent Shia sources of emulation, to discuss ongoing developments in religious education and propagation plans.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Arafi provided an in-depth briefing on key initiatives aimed at modernizing seminary programs, implementing large-scale propagation projects, and enhancing the academic and spiritual performance of the seminary.

His Eminence also touched upon efforts to align seminary curricula with the needs of contemporary society while preserving traditional Islamic scholarship.

Grand Ayatollah Sobhani, after listening attentively to the report, offered a series of important directives and recommendations. He emphasized the need for continued adherence to Islamic principles, unity among scholars, and greater attention to ideological training among seminary students.

The meeting concluded with both scholars underscoring the pivotal role of the seminary in guiding society and confronting intellectual challenges facing the Muslim world.



/129