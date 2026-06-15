Four Palestinians martyred by Israeli gunfire in Gaza

ABNA24 - Four Palestinian citizens, including a child, died on Sunday from injuries sustained in Israeli gunfire attacks in different areas of the Gaza Strip.

According to media sources, 40-year-old Khalil al-Masri succumbed to wounds sustained from Israeli army gunfire yesterday in al-Thawra area of central Gaza City.

Local sources also reported that 39-year-old Mohamed Abu Hasira died after succumbing to a bullet injury sustained yesterday when Israeli forces shot him in the abdomen at the al-Saraya intersection in Gaza City.

Another citizen, identified as 30-year-old Zaki al-Qarra was also pronounced dead today after he was shot and critically injured by Israeli forces near the Bani Suheila rotary, east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, a medical source reported that 13-year-old Amir al-Bashiti was martyred just before midnight after being struck by Israeli gunfire in the Batn as-Samin area of Khan Yunis.

A Palestinian citizen was also seriously injured this morning after an Israeli drone bombed the courtyard of a house in Khan Yunis refugee camp.