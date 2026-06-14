Bosnian Fans Fill Toronto Streets With Pro‑Palestine Chants Before World Cup Match

ABNA24 - Thousands of Bosnian football fans turned the streets of Toronto into a show of solidarity with Palestine ahead of their national team’s opening World Cup match against Canada.

Supporters waved Palestinian flags and chanted “Palestine” and “Free Palestine” as they gathered across the Canadian city before the match.

The scenes drew widespread attention and reflected the longstanding support for the Palestinian cause among Bosnian fans, who have repeatedly expressed solidarity with Palestinians at sporting events.

The demonstration continued a pattern of support previously shown by Bosnian supporters and national teams in stadiums and at international sporting events, reaffirming their backing for Palestinian rights.

The pro-Palestine chants added a political and humanitarian dimension to the opening atmosphere of the World Cup, hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, drawing strong reactions from participants and onlookers in Toronto.



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