Temple groups announce birth of red heifer, Al-Quds affairs researcher warns of implications

ABNA24 - Al-Quds affairs researcher Ziad Ibhais has warned that the Temple Institute’s announcement of the birth of a new red heifer in the Galilee represents a significant development in the efforts of Temple groups to create the religious and ideological conditions they believe are necessary to expand Jewish visits and activities at the Aqsa Mosque compound.

Ibhais explained that the Temple Institute, considered the leading organization behind Temple movement initiatives, presented the event as having exceptional religious significance. The institute linked the birth to the ongoing conflict in northern Israel, portraying it as a possible “divine sign” connected to biblical beliefs surrounding the red heifer.

He noted that the newly born calf differs from the five red heifers imported from Texas in 2022 because it was born in historic Palestine, thereby overcoming one of the main rabbinical objections previously raised against imported animals, that they were not born in what religious interpretations refer to as the “Land of Israel.”

According to Ibhais, the red heifer occupies a central place in the beliefs of Temple groups, which hold that its ashes are required for ritual purification from what is described in Jewish law as “impurity from contact with the dead.” Some religious authorities consider this purification a prerequisite for entering areas associated with the Aqsa compound under traditional interpretations.

He said this belief explains the intense interest Temple organizations have shown in the red heifer project, viewing it as a means of encouraging broader participation by religious Jews in visits to the site.

Ibhais added that the Temple Institute has maintained a dedicated red heifer program since 1986 and has on several occasions announced the discovery of candidate animals. However, previous candidates ultimately failed to meet the strict biblical requirements by the time they reached the age considered suitable for the ritual.

The traditional criteria require the animal to be completely red, free of blemishes or injuries, and never used for agricultural work. These conditions make finding a qualifying animal extremely rare.

The researcher also noted that the farmer who owns the calf pierced its ear to attach a standard identification tag, which may affect its eligibility under some religious interpretations. According to the Temple Institute, the tag was removed shortly afterward, and specialists are monitoring the healing process to determine whether any lasting mark remains.

Ibhais said the institute has named the calf “Tamima” and recently organized a special educational session focused on its development, reflecting the importance Temple groups place on the project as part of broader efforts related to the Aqsa compound and aspirations connected to the rebuilding of a future Jewish Temple.



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