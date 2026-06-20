Pres. Pezeshkian Vows to Protect Iranian Rights in Negotiations with US

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's president welcomed the Leader's approval to begin negotiations aimed at securing benefits for the nation, and said he and the SNSC is committed to protecting the rights of the Iranian people.

In a statement, President Masoud Pezeshkian said the Leader's message to the nation defined the responsibilities of all parties involved in the negotiation process. He welcomed the Leader's "affectionate acknowledgment" of the efforts and good faith of officials and his authorisation to begin talks to secure benefits for the Iranian people.

"As president and chairman of the Supreme National Security Council, along with other members of the council, I consider myself committed to paying maximum attention to his concerns and to safeguarding the rights of the Iranian people and the Resistance Front," Pezeshkian said.

He stressed that the red line for officials is the national interest and the preservation of the dignity, honour and authority of the Iranian people. "Undoubtedly, with the negotiating team's maximum attention to detail and with firm trust in God's grace, a great victory will be achieved," he said.

The statement follows a similar pledge by the Supreme National Security Council secretariat on Friday, which vowed not to rest until the full rights of the nation are secured and justice is served for the martyred Leader, warning of retaliation for any US breach.

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