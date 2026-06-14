Pres. Pezeshkian: 12-Day Israeli War in June 2025 Proved Iranians' Unity, Resilience

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says that the 12-day war launched by the Israeli regime in June 2025 proved Iranians’ unity and resilience

In a Saturday message marking the first anniversary of the Israeli-imposed war, President Pezeshkian paid tribute to those martyred during the conflict and said the Israeli regime had miscalculated by assuming that attacks on senior military figures and strategic facilities would weaken the Iranian nation and destabilize the Islamic Republic.

According to the president, the resistance shown by the Iranian people, together with the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, and the preparedness of the Armed Forces, prevented those goals from being realized and eventually compelled the adversary to accept a ceasefire.

Describing the 12-day conflict as a symbol of national solidarity, President Pezeshkian said Iranians of different political views and backgrounds stood together in defense of the country.

He also praised the patience of citizens in the face of economic difficulties over the past year, saying his administration had continued addressing public concerns despite operating under severe pressures.

The government did not neglect people’s problems even for a moment, he said, adding that officials had worked continuously to reduce hardships and find solutions to the country’s challenges.

Referring to recommendations made by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the president said preserving national cohesion, enhancing defensive capabilities and maintaining public vigilance are essential for overcoming future challenges.

President Pezeshkian expressed confidence that Iran would continue its path of progress by relying on social solidarity, the talents of its younger generations and hope for a brighter future.

.....................

End/ 257