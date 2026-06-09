President Pezeshkian: 'We Will Defend Rights of Nation With Authority, Will Not Retreat From Any Threat'

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering stance in the face of any threat, saying the Islamic Republic will neither retreat nor hesitate in defending its national security and peace.

In a firm message posted on his official X account on Monday, Pezeshkian said Iran's top priority remains safeguarding national security and ensuring the Iranian nation’s tranquility.

“We will defend the rights of the nation with authority and will not retreat from any threat."

He said “diplomacy and defense” constitute the two essential components of national power, noting that Iran has neither abandoned the battlefield nor the negotiating table.

The president expressed confidence that through national unity and rationality, Iran would successfully emerge from the current challenges.

Pezeshkian’s post follows a series of missile strikes by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Sunday targeting Israeli positions in northern occupied territories.

The IRGC said the operation was in response to Israel's "widespread crimes" in southern Lebanon, including the killing and displacement of civilians, and that the air base had served as the origin of aggressions against Lebanon.

On Monday, the IRGC struck Israel's strategic Nevatim and Tel Nof airbases in northern occupied territories after Israeli aggression on several Iranian cities.

Iranian officials have repeatedly insisted that the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, which took effect on April 8, was conditional on a truce on all fronts, including Lebanon.

However, Israel, with a US greenlight and the silence of international organizations, has continued its "malicious actions" against the Lebanese people on a daily basis, committing war crimes by using banned weapons, including phosphorus bombs, Iranian officials say.

In a statement on Monday, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced the cessation of military operations against Israel, stating that a "painful response" has been delivered to the Zionist regime in support of the oppressed people of Lebanon.

..................

End/ 257