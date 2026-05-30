President Pezeshkian: Iran's Policy Is to Expand Cooperation With Muslim, Neighboring Countries in All Fields

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that Iran’s policy is to expand cooperation with Muslim and neighboring countries in all fields.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Pezeshkian referred to his conversations with the Prime Ministers of Malaysia and Pakistan to offer congratulations on the blessed Eid al-Adha, emphasizing Iran’s commitment to diplomacy during these discussions.

He expressed gratitude to Malaysia for its humanitarian approach and to Pakistan for its initiative and effective efforts in reaching an agreement.

The president noted that Iran’s policy is to expand cooperation with Muslim and neighboring countries in all fields.

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