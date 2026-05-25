'Resistance Deeply Rooted in Iranians' Spirit,' Pezeshkian Says

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated the 44th anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr from Iraqi forces under the deposed dictator Saddam Hussein, stressing that resistance is deeply rooted in Iranians' spirit.

In a post published on the social media platform X on Sunday, Pezeshkian described the struggle to maintain Iran’s sovereignty over the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz as remarkably similar to and as significant as the battle to liberate Khorramshahr.

“Our nation today is just like the people of the undefeated yet brave Khorramshahr, who resisted against the invading (Iraqi) army for days, and exhibited Iran’s might to the whole world,” he stated.

Pezeshkian underscored that resistance, steadfastness, and response to any act of aggression are deeply rooted in the Iranian nation’s spirit.

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