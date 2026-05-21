Pres. Pezeshkian to US: Forcing Iran to surrender ‘noting but an illusion’

President Masoud Pezeshkian has dismissed US threats against Iran, saying forcing the Islamic Republic to surrender is “nothing but an illusion.”

In a post on his X account late on Wednesday, Pezeshkian Iran has consistently honored its commitments and explored every avenue to avert war, adding, “all paths remain open from our side.”

“Forcing Iran to surrender through coercion is nothing but an illusion,” he wrote, referring to US President Donald Trump’s escalating war rhetoric.

He further said that “mutual respect in diplomacy is far wiser, safer, and more sustainable than war.”

Trump has, in recent days, threatened to launch renewed strikes against the country if indirect diplomatic discussions do not reach an agreement.

The unprovoked US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28 with air raids that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders and targeted civilian infrastructure, residential areas, educational institutes, and historical and cultural sites.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces unleashed 100 waves of successful strikes against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.