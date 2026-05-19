Pezeshkian Vows Iran ‘Will Not Bow’ as Criminal Trump Threatens Harder Strikes

ABNA24 - Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed that Tehran never to yield to bullying and threats amid US President Donald Trump's war rhetoric, stressing that Tehran has no intention of backing down from its demands made to Washington with the aim of resolving the conflict.

Pezehshkian on Monday noted that the enemy, having failed to bring Iran to its knees in three days, is now seeking to create division between the Iranian people and their officials.“We will not bow. I will never bow before any power. We will not sacrifice the country's dignity for the sake of comfort-seeking and our own worldly desires, but we must manage the country with prudence and wisdom," he added.Pezeshkian further said that the enemies unjustly martyred the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei without any scientific, legal, or human rights logic.He stated that they killed Iranian commanders, ministers, and scientists, and martyred the innocent students.Those who claimed to uphold human rights and international law saw those crimes but stood by and only watched, the president continued.

The United States and Israel unleashed a war on Iran in late February.Iran’s Armed Forces responded with 100 waves of retaliatory operations under Operation True Promise 4, firing hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles, as well as drones, against American military bases across West Asia and Israeli positions throughout the occupied territories.Forty days into the war, a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire went into effect but Washington-Tehran negotiations in Islamabad failed to reach an accord due to excessive demands and shifting goalposts by the American delegation.Despite the ceasefire, Washington keeps highlighting a naval blockade of Iranian ports. Tehran considers it illegal under international law and a clear violation of the truce.Iran has ruled out returning to talks as long as the US refused to meet its conditions, including removal of the blockade. Later, the truce was unilaterally extended by Washington without a set deadline.US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of more powerful attacks if it refuses to make an agreement."We want to make a deal. They are not where we want them to be. They will have to get there or they will be hit badly, and they don't want that," he told the Axios news portal, adding that Iran will be hit "much harder than before" if Tehran doesn't come up with a better proposal.Trump has also urged Iran to act faster to move to a potential accord.

“They do the same to everyone. Look at Gaza and Palestine — what atrocities they commit,” Pezeshkian recalled.“And the American media justify it, claiming they are defending themselves,” he said, noting that they call genocide self-defense. “They have power and force, and they do these things,” the president added.



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