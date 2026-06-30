Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: No Fatigue, No Retreat; Match Enemy Treachery with Strength

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Sobhani has stressed the necessity of steadfastness and resilience in the weighty responsibilities of governance, stating that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) dealt with treaty-breakers proportionately according to their actions.

In a meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian, the senior Shia cleric thanked the president for delivering a comprehensive report on the country's affairs and developments. He described accepting the responsibility of administering the country under current conditions as a heavy yet honorable duty.

"I hope God Almighty will be your helper in this great task, and that this responsibility reaches its conclusion in the best possible manner," Ayatollah Sobhani stated.

The revered Shia source of emulation praised certain administrative approaches of the government, including the delegation of authority to various management levels and the utilization of local mosques for neighborhood-centered governance. He described these measures as indicators of foresight and strategic vision in running the country's affairs.

"A manager who holds the reins of power must be able to not only solve current issues but also anticipate future needs. This forward-looking perspective is a valuable trait of leadership," he added.

Drawing on his memories of Iran during World War II and the early 1940s, the Grand Ayatollah noted that a lack of preparedness had led to widespread hardship in securing basic necessities, with even bread becoming scarce for many families. He argued that comparing those conditions with the present situation reveals how effective management and proper planning are vital in navigating crises and maintaining social stability.

Ayatollah Sobhani encouraged the president to remain resolute. "The art of management is to steer affairs despite difficult conditions. Be confident in solving the nation's problems, do not feel any fatigue, and continue the path with strength. Whoever is with God, God is with him."

Referencing Quranic principles, he stated: "The Holy Quran says, 'For every term there is a decree.' Every era has its own plan and requirements. One must see whether today's conditions mirror the past or have changed. Those who imagine all circumstances remain the same fail to grasp the realities of the time. A leader must know what each period demands."

The Grand Ayatollah remarked that if experts, after careful examination, have concluded that signing a certain agreement serves the national interest, such a decision is grounded in this very Quranic principle. Should they later determine that conditions have shifted and a different course is required, that too will be based on the same foundation. The criterion remains a correct assessment suited to the times.

In a historical reference, he pointed to the Prophet's conduct after the migration to Medina, noting that he entered into pacts with three Jewish tribes—Banu Qaynuqa, Banu Nadir, and Banu Qurayza. When they broke their treaties, they were dealt with according to their behavior. He also recalled the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah in the seventh year after Hijra, an agreement that initially appeared bitter to some but later yielded immense blessings for Islam.

Concluding his remarks, the Grand Ayatollah stressed the need for the government's constant attention to the people's livelihood. He called for continued sensitivity toward market stability, urging authorities to adopt necessary measures to prevent price fluctuations, particularly in essential goods, as price hikes directly impact the lives of all segments of society.

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