Grand Ayatollah Sobhani Praises Supreme Assembly of Islamic Wisdom in High‑Level Meeting

ABNA24 - The head of the Supreme Assembly of Islamic Wisdom has held a meeting with Grand Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani, one of the senior-most Shia sources of emulation.

Speaking during the meeting, Grand Ayatollah Sobhani hailed the presence of scholars at the Supreme Assembly of Islamic Wisdom as a valuable asset, stating, "The presence of the esteemed gentlemen at the Assembly of Islamic Wisdom is a blessing."

Addressing the commemoration of Martyr Dr. Larijani, the senior cleric emphasized that honoring scholars and thinkers is a worthy endeavor, particularly in the case of Martyr Larijani.

Grand Ayatollah Sobhani concluded his remarks by praying for those involved in the Supreme Assembly of Islamic Wisdom, saying, "May God Almighty bestow His approval and grace upon the esteemed members of the Supreme Assembly of Islamic Wisdom."

During the session, Ayatollah Fayyazi presented and reported on three main topics: