ABNA24 - Iraq has firmly declared it will never allow its land to be exploited as a launching pad for attacks against neighboring countries, particularly the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Sabah al-Numan, spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, on Sunday emphasized that Baghdad has adopted a clear policy of distancing itself from axes of conflict to protect national stability.

“We will not allow Iraq to become a passage or launching pad for attacking other countries,” al-Numan stated, while stressing that Iraq will equally reject any foreign attacks on its soil or interference in its internal affairs.

Al-Numan said Iraq’s correct strategic choice was to avoid alignment with regional and international conflict blocs as a key step toward preserving internal stability.

He said the security and political doctrine underpinning the government program is based on preventive diplomacy and balanced management of international relations.

This principled stance gained renewed strength in March 2026 when Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani personally assured Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that no party would be permitted to use Iraqi territory as a base for aggression against Iran.

Sudani described any such violation as a direct assault on Iraq’s own sovereignty, underscoring Baghdad’s commitment to Iran’s security while condemning external provocations.

At a time when US-Zionist schemes continue to sow division and instability across the region, Iraq’s position represents a significant victory for the axis of resistance.

By explicitly refusing to allow its land, airspace, or waters to serve foreign military adventures, Iraq is sending a clear message that it will not be dragged into conflicts manufactured by external powers seeking to weaken the resistance front or settle scores against Tehran.

This policy aligns fully with Iraq’s broader commitment to safeguarding the security and sovereignty of neighboring countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Baghdad’s consistent stance is a significant blow to attempts by the US-Zionist axis to exploit Iraq amid escalating tensions. Despite repeated provocations and plots, including fabricated reports of secret bases or militant incursions, Iraq’s leadership has demonstrated firm resolve to prioritize national interests and regional harmony over foreign dictates.



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