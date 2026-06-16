Israel Violates MoU, Keeps Attacking Lebanon

ABNA24 - Shortly after a US–Iran ceasefire agreement was announced covering war on all fronts, including Lebanon, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] continued attacks and violations in southern Lebanon from the early hours of Monday.

Warplanes reportedly carried out two air raids targeting the town of Majdal Zoun, while a drone strike hit the town of Kfar Tebnit.

The aerial aggression was accompanied by heavy and sustained artillery shelling on the city of Nabatieh and the towns of Kfar Remman, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and Kfar Tebnit.

Reports also indicated additional strikes by the IOF in the towns of Khiam and Markaba in southern Lebanon, as well as a drone attack on the town of Haris in the Bint Jbeil district of the Nabatieh Governorate.

In a related context, and following a directive issued by the Civil Defense of the Islamic Health Authority, the Authority extended congratulations to the public on their victory and the return to their homes with pride and dignity, crediting the sacrifices of martyrs and resistance fighters.

It advised residents to keep their gas tanks full to avoid running out of gas on the way.

At the same time, it stressed the importance of prioritizing personal safety, warning that risks do not necessarily end with the cessation of aggression.

The Authority appealed to the residents not to return to their villages until the ceasefire announcement and its implementation by the competent authorities is confirmed, calling on them to adhere to a set of necessary guidelines, foremost among them not going to the villages at night and waiting for morning, while ensuring in advance the safety of the area and the safety of the roads leading to the affected towns and neighborhoods.

The Authority urged full vigilance regarding unexploded or unfamiliar objects, warning against touching any suspicious items due to the danger they pose, and calling on the public to report them immediately to the relevant authorities.

It also advised against entering buildings that have suffered partial collapse until their structural safety has been confirmed, noting that such structures may be uninhabitable and hazardous.

As part of internal safety measures, the statement emphasized the importance of checking gas and electricity systems to ensure there are no leaks or malfunctions before using any appliances.

It also called for careful cleaning using protective equipment such as gloves, avoiding contact with any unknown or hazardous materials, and verifying the safety of drinking and utility water.

In addition, it urged constant supervision of children to prevent them from approaching rubble or unfamiliar objects.

In conclusion, the Islamic Health Authority called on residents to contact ambulance and emergency teams when medical assistance is needed, stressing the importance of prompt response in cases of injury or emergency.

It also underlined the need to strengthen solidarity, mutual support, and cooperation within society, noting that such efforts help ease the impact of the current stage.

At the same time, the Islamic resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, continues to confront the "Israeli" occupation and respond to its ongoing aggression against Lebanon and its people.



/129