Message from Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s eldest son to the Office of the Supreme Leader

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency — ABNA — Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad‑Reza Sistani, the eldest son and program director of Grand Ayatollah Sistani, in a message addressed to the Office of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, explained points regarding the importance of performing the funeral prayer over the body of the martyred leader of the Revolution and the impossibility of Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s presence due to his health condition.

In this message, written to the Office of the Supreme Leader, it states: ‘It would have been proper for my father, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, to perform the funeral prayer over the body of the martyred leader of the Revolution, but his physical condition and health do not allow this.’”