Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: The funeral ceremony for the sacred body of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution and his martyred family is being held today in Iraq.

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The funeral procession of the sacred bodies of the martyred family of the martyred leader of the Revolution is taking place at the shrine of Hazrat Aba al-Fadl (peace be upon him).

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Nouri al-Maliki: The martyred Imam Khamenei shaped a bright future for the entire region. The head of Iraq's State of Law Coalition stated that the martyred Imam Khamenei stood against arrogance and forged a luminous future for the whole region.

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The sacred bodies of the martyred family members of the martyred leader of the Revolution are beside the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (peace be upon him).

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Ayatollah Yaqubi is present at the million-strong funeral procession of the martyred leader of the nation in Najaf al-Ashraf.

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The funeral prayer over the sacred bodies of the martyred family of the martyred leader of Iran was held at the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him), with the presence of mourners and pilgrims.

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Hashd al-Shaabi: More than 2.3 million people have participated in the funeral procession of the martyred leader of the nation in Najaf al-Ashraf; the crowd continues to grow.

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8:12 | The sacred body of the martyred leader of the Revolution will reach the Alawi shrine within minutes; the crowd's surge shocks Iraqi officials.

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Al-Mayadeen: The governorate of Karbala has recorded the presence of seven million participants in the funeral ceremony of the sacred body of the martyred leader of the Revolution.

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The President is at the shrine of Amir al-Mu'minin (peace be upon him).

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Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, is present at the funeral ceremony of the martyred leader of Iran in Najaf.

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7:50 | A sea of people at the funeral procession of the sacred body of the martyred leader of the Revolution in Najaf al-Ashraf.

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7:30 | The sacred bodies of the martyred family members of the martyred leader of the Revolution, beside the shrine of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him).

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7:15 | The vehicle carrying the sacred body of the martyred leader of the Revolution moves through the crowd of mourning Iraqi people in Najaf al-Ashraf.

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7:00 | A massive crowd of the Iraqi people, moments before the start of the funeral ceremony for the sacred body of the martyred leader of the Revolution.

Sheikh Zakzaky is present among the mourners of the martyred leader of the Revolution in Najaf al-Ashraf.

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Field report from an ABNA correspondent two hours before the official ceremony begins: the red cry of blood retribution in Mesopotamia awaits the great farewell.