Sheikh Zakzaky attends conference on Islamic Awareness in Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky attended a conference on Islamic struggle and awareness based on Imam Khamenei ideology. The conference which took place on Monday the 13th of July 2026 in Baghdad was organized by Imam Khamenei Foundation on Islamic struggle (Lajnat Nida’ Al-wali).

Sheikh Zakzaky spoke on the importance of unity of among members of all resistance movements and called on all to remain steadfast on the path of Imam Khamenei (QS) on which he was martyred.

When this is achieved, the leader added, the victory of all resistance movements around the world shall succeed.

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