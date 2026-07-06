Preparations by Astan Quds Razavi for funeral and burial ceremony of martyred leader

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) News Agency — ABNA — Astan Quds Razavi, with the aim of properly hosting the pilgrims participating in the funeral and burial ceremony of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution and other honorable martyrs from his esteemed family, has planned and arranged a set of special services:

With the cooperation of Razavi volunteer servants, 30 hospitality stations (moukebs) have been activated along the routes leading to the holy city of Mashhad, especially at the Imam Reza (AS) roadside complexes, and are currently providing services.

In the city of Mashhad and around the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), by mobilizing all available capacities across various departments of Astan Quds Razavi and through the synergy of the service network — including servants, volunteer servants, and popular organizations — more than 400 service moukebs are prepared to host the pilgrims attending the funeral of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Regarding accommodation and rest for the dear pilgrims, tens of thousands of overnight stays have been arranged in moukebs and facilities affiliated with Astan Quds Razavi, such as the Razavi pilgrim complexes, Razavi pilgrim city, the Physical Education Institute, the Youth Institute, schools, Imam Reza (AS) University, and others.

All medical capacities of Astan Quds Razavi — including the Razavi Specialized Hospital and the Imam (AS) Dar al‑Shifa — consisting of 120 fully equipped medical teams with 2,500 healthcare personnel, will also be serving the devotees of the martyred Imam.

Dear pilgrims can obtain more information about these services by contacting the national response system of Astan Quds Razavi at 138, or by visiting the comprehensive portal of Astan Quds Razavi at www.razavi.ir, as well as its official social media pages.



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